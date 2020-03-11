Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on TER shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Teradyne stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,159,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

