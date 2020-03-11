Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Tesco’s analysis:

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Tesco stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 296,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,227. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

