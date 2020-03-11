Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,856 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,134,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

