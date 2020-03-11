Tezos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $149.44 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $149.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00032322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002997 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 703,339,174 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

