Thar Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $87.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $23,508.57 and approximately $87.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004239 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001051 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,747 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

