Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher Purchases 5,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,296.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RILY traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. B. Riley Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $557.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.
