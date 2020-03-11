Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,654 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,651,000 after buying an additional 3,515,036 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 473,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 277,091 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,803,000 after purchasing an additional 124,232 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,864,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $53.99 and a one year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

