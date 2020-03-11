Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of THO stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Thor Industries by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,954 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

