THORChain (RUNE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $794,177.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. THORChain has a market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $794,177.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,457,110 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.