Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0007 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $39,548.43 and approximately $48,513.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00605241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009062 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

