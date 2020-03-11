ThoreNext (THX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $158,173.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $130.83 million and approximately $158,173.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00076583 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.02421838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00118319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012733 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

