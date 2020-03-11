TigerCash (TCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.64 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $561,796.57 and approximately $7.64 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.02873740 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003912 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.