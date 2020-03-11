TouchCon (TOC) Hits Market Cap of $717,563.58

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. TouchCon has a market cap of $717,563.58 and $2,368.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00397057 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001127 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011672 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012643 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001931 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012501 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,100,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

