Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news impact score of 0.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

TM traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average is $138.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

