TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of TransAlta worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 727.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 175,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,125,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE:TAC opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

