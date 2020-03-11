TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,182. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 631,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,889,000 after acquiring an additional 628,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after acquiring an additional 586,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,465,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

