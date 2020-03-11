Trias (TRY) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Trias has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $5.27 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

