Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Cut to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.10.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.18.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.