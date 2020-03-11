Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Purchases $10,400.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Diana J. Walters acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 346,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,894. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 488,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

