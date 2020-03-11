Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $323,183.71 and $92.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

