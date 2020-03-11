Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

TCOM opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,412,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,300,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,190,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

