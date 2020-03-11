Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

