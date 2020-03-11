Triumph Bancorp Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

TBK opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $748.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

