Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143,752 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.90% of Triumph Group worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,700,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,509,000 after purchasing an additional 178,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 79,132 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,042,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,554,000.

NYSE:TGI opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Triumph Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

