Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.15 target price on the stock.

TRVG stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trivago’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trivago will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trivago during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trivago during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

