Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $697.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to announce $697.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.22 million to $710.00 million. Tronox reported sales of $390.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 15.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.