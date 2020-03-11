TrustVerse (TRV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $665,927.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $665,927.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00487565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.20 or 0.06200483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00056799 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013452 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003715 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

