Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receives News Impact Score of -2.93

News stories about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a daily sentiment score of -2.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

