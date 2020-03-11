Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPTX opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,036,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,500 shares of company stock worth $9,727,055.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

