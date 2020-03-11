Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

TWLO stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $310,061.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Twilio by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Twilio by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

