Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.38.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,888 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $299.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

