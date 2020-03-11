UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €268.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €285.05 ($331.45).

ADS stock opened at €202.50 ($235.47) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of €278.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €279.99.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

