Ultra Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $97,381.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,846.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.03372898 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00105852 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00740128 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004473 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,129,185 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.