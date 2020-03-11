UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.60 million, a P/E ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,345 shares of company stock worth $269,975 in the last 90 days. 10.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

