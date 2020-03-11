Unify Achieves Market Cap of $74,161.09 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Unify has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $74,161.09 and $2,145.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00617120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009095 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

