Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 94.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $646,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UN shares. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

UN stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

