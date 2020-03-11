Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Unilever’s ranking:

Shares of UL traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,553. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

