Unilever (NYSE:UN) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

NYSE:UN traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. 5,136,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

