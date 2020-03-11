Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,483 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 1.29% of Unisys worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Unisys by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Unisys by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of UIS opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Unisys’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

