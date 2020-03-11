Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Universal worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 241.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.