Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of UHS opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.09 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

