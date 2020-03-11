Urban One (UONE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

