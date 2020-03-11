Urban One (UONEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.66. Urban One has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

