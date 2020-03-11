USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, SouthXchange and FCoin. USD Coin has a total market cap of $451.59 million and $1.32 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.02517309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00085097 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 456,822,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,580,810 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, FCoin, LATOKEN, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, OKEx, SouthXchange, CPDAX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Korbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

