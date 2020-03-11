Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & Janel (NASDAQ:JANL) Head to Head Analysis

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uxin and Janel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million 1.06 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.51 Janel $84.35 million 0.08 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -40.31% -58.49% -16.18% Janel 0.32% 4.03% 1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Uxin has a beta of -1, meaning that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -1.71, meaning that its share price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Uxin and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 1 0 2.50 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uxin currently has a consensus price target of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 293.68%. Given Uxin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than Janel.

Summary

Uxin beats Janel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

