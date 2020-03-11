Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

