Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.99 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

