Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $170.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

