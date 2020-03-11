Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.93-1.08 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.93-1.08 EPS.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 759,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $277.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller purchased 883,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.