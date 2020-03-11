Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Share Price

Media coverage about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a daily sentiment score of -3.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Royal Bank of Canada’s ranking:

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

RY stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

